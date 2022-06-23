Steve Yrkoski

January 11, 1925 - June 21, 2022

Steve Yrkoski, 97, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his home near Fullerton, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church – Krakow in rural Genoa, Nebraska. Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Sunday with a 6 p.m. vigil service at Ss Peter & Paul Church. Visitation will continue Monday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial is in the Ss Peter & Paul Cemetery.

Steve J. Yrkoski was born Jan. 11, 1925, in Nance County, Nebraska, to George and Veronica (Liss) Yrkoski. In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball. Steve married Rosemary Prososki on June 16, 1953, at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church – Krakow in rural Genoa, Nebraska. The couple lived and farmed near Fullerton, Nebraska. Steve enjoyed Polish Polka music, playing his clarinet, welding and building things, farming, checking cattle on his 4-wheeler and visiting with neighbors. He was always willing to help out others. Steve was a member of Ss Peter & Paul Church – Krakow and the Polled Hereford Association.

He is survived by his son, Marvin (Barbara) Yrkoski of Ord; daughter, Rita Zoucha of Clarks; son, Roger Yrkoski of Duncan; son, John (Linda) Yrkoski of Columbus; son, Joseph (Mary) Yrkoski of Fullerton; son, Paul (Kathy) Yrkoski of Columbus; son-in-law, Keith Pillen of Platte Center; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and sister, Julia Stachura of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Veronica Yrkoski; wife, Rosemary Yrkoski; daughter, Barbara Pillen; son-in-law, Ben Zoucha; grandson, Lcpl Brent Basil Zoucha; brothers, Charlie, Martin, Louis and Phillip Yrkoski; and sisters, Mary Kula, Rose Prososki and Frances Yrkoski.

Condolences may be left at mckownfuneralhome.com.