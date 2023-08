Steven Bernt

August 12, 1956 – June 21, 2023

Steven Bernt, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died June 21, 2023. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. Burial will take place at Columbus Cemetery on Aug. 12,2023, at 11:30 a.m. and a celebration of life to follow at Camp Pawnee till 2 p.m.