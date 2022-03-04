Steven Blase

Steven D. Blase

Age 64

Steven D. Blase, 64, of Genoa, died on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa with the Rev. Adam Klinkner officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 7 from 11 a.m. until service time. Interment will be held at the Valley View Cemetery in Genoa.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Stephanie Blase of Columbus and Erin (Cassie) Blase of Grand Island; his grandchildren, Travis Blase and Brooke Nielsen of Genoa and Maylee and Maggie Blase of Grand Island; his mother, Joyce Blase of Hordville; and his siblings, Cindi (Joel) Anderson of Polk, Ron (Donna) Blase of Grand Island and Melanie (Terry) Bender of Hordville.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.