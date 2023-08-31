Steven ‘Woody' Hoffman

May 30, 1957 - August 29, 2023

Steven “Woody” Hoffman, 66, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away Aug. 29, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Sept. 6, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is Tuesday 4-7 p.m. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of plants and flowers memorials are suggested to Scotus Central Catholic High School or St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.

Steven William Hoffman was born in Berwyn, Illinois, on May 30, 1957, to Don and Rose Marie (Rossmar) Hoffman. He grew up in Columbus and graduated from Scotus Central Catholic High School in 1975. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Steve was a member of St. Bonaventure Church and the Knights of Columbus #938. Steve owned and operated Sax's Pizza for 36 years. Later he worked at QC Supply in Schuyler, Nebraska. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, and hanging out with his many friends.

Steve is survived by: Mother: Rose Marie Hoffman of Columbus, Nebraska; Sister: Deanna Hoffman of Columbus, Nebraska; Brother: Chris (Julie) Hoffman of Columbus, Nebraska; Nieces: Ashley, McKayla, and Kate Hoffman; Brother: Tom Hoffman of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Niece: Pauline Hoffman

Sister: Heidi (Joe) Plance of Omaha, Nebraska; Nephews: Mitchell (Kelsey) Plance and Jonathan (Mackenzie) Plance.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don Hoffman.

