Steven Kallweit

Steven Dayle Kallweit

December 27, 1956-June 17, 2020

Steven Dayle Kallweit, 63, of Columbus, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, on the family farm north of Columbus as the result of a farm accident.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, June 22, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Parkinson's Association, or those of family choice. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral service. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Steven Dayle Kallweit was born Dec. 27, 1956, in Columbus, to Dayle and Dolores (Koch) Kallweit. He was baptized on Feb. 24, 1957, and confirmed his Christian faith on May 9, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Prairie. Steven graduated from Lakeview High School and on July 28, 1979, was united in marriage to Marcy Moeller at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus.