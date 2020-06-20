Steven Kallweit

Steven Dayle Kallweit
December 27, 1956-June 17, 2020
Steven Dayle Kallweit, 63, of Columbus, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, on the family farm north of Columbus as the result of a farm accident.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, June 22, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Parkinson's Association, or those of family choice. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral service. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.
Steven Dayle Kallweit was born Dec. 27, 1956, in Columbus, to Dayle and Dolores (Koch) Kallweit. He was baptized on Feb. 24, 1957, and confirmed his Christian faith on May 9, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Prairie. Steven graduated from Lakeview High School and on July 28, 1979, was united in marriage to Marcy Moeller at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus.
Steven farmed his entire life, first with his father and then with his son. He was a great teacher and mentor. Steven loved to make people laugh, loved life, and would lend a helping hand to anyone. He accepted everyone as they were, and was a friend to all. But foremost, he was a caring husband and gave his all for his children and grandchildren. Steve especially love to tease his grandchildren and made holidays fun for everyone. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and loved his Lord and Savior.
Steven is survived by wife, Marcy Kallweit of Columbus; daughter, Ashley Starostka of Columbus; grandchildren ; Zachary Starostka, Graham Starostka and Jackson Moje; daughter, Brooke Votava of Gretna; grandchild, Adalynn Votava; son, Andrew (Anngela) Kallweit of Columbus; grandchild, Aubrey Kallweit; sister, Cynthia (Russell) Hopp of Omaha; sister, Carol (Ken) Lackey of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister, Janice (Jim) Flemming of Castle Rock, Colorado; brother, Keith (Xhallie) Kallweit of Mill Valley, California; brother, David (Adrienne) Kallweit of Catoosa, Oklahoma; brother-in-law, Mark (Sarah) Keairnes of Des Moines, Iowa; special relative, Eark “Bob” Kallweit of Columbus; sister-in-law, Bernestine (Larry) Muhle of Columbus; brother-in-law, Galyn (Linda) Moeller of Columbus; several nieces and nephews.
Steven was preceded in death by parents, Dayle and Dolores Kallweit; parents-in-law, Allen and Verona Moeller; sister, Bonnie Keairnes.
