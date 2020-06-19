Steven Kallweit

Steven Dayle Kallweit

Age 63

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, June 22, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Parkinson's Association, or those of family choice. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral service. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.