Steven Koziol

Steven Larry Koziol

July 4, 1943 – September 3, 2021

Steven Lawrence “Larry” Koziol was born on July 4, 1943, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Joe and Dorothy (Krzycki) Koziol. He grew up in Genoa and graduated from Genoa High School in 1962. He helped manage the family grocery store in Genoa and worked for the Loup Power Head Gates. He served in the U.S. National Guard for several years. He then worked at Beckton, Dickinson and Company where he invented the five beveled point needle and was granted a U.S. Patent in 1998. He retired after 37 years of service. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years.