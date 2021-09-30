Steven Snider

July 22, 1952 – September 27, 2021

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 1, at the church. A celebration of Steve's life will follow the service at Henry on 11th, 2521 11th St. in Columbus. Private family interment will be in the Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater, Nebraska.

Steve was ornery and quirky from the get-go. As a young boy he couldn't go to bed without having his Alvin from the Chipmunks and Dog with the long ears. If he couldn't find them when he was going to bed his sisters would have to help (we are sure this was a regular occurrence). As a child he always kept his room meticulously clean and neat. He would draw a line on the floor with his foot, if it was crossed his sisters obviously messed it up. He fought often with his sisters (that's what boys do, you know). We can only imagine the ways he challenged Grandma and Grandpa Snider including crashing a new car and ending up in the hospital. Steve dad was a handful based on the various other stories we've been told (just ask his sisters).