Steven Snider
Steven Snider

Steven Snider

Age 69

Steven Snider, 69, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue at 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 1, at the church. A celebration of Steve's life will follow the service at a location to be announced. A private family interment will take place.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

