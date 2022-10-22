Steven Williams

Steven M. Williams

December 17, 1950 - October 18, 2022

Steven M. Williams, 71, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Genoa LTC in Genoa, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Highland Park Church in Columbus with the Rev. Mike Escen officiating. The family will begin greeting friends on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the church.

Steve M. Williams was born Dec. 17, 1950, in Ainsworth, Nebraska, to Everett “Cow” Williams and Marian (Meyers) Williams. Steve grew up in Ainsworth and graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1969. Steve married his high school sweetheart Rhonda Primmer on July 26, 1969, at the Methodist Church. Steve and Rhonda moved to Lincoln, to attend the University of Nebraska. After a year of school, he moved back to Ainsworth to help his parents with the family furniture store “Williams Furniture” and worked as a ranch hand in the sandhills of Elsmere, Nebraska. He had a love for horses and training them, which he developed later as a part of his career. After a few years of ranching, Steve and his family moved back to Lincoln to complete his education and earn a teaching degree. He began his career in teaching and coaching at West Holt High School in Atkinson, Nebraska. Steve always had a love for training horses, team roping and attending multiple horse shows.

Steve loved working with kids and returned to teaching and coaching in Red Cloud, Nebraska, Loup City High School and Schuyler Public High School. He was also the activities director at Schuyler High School. Steve was a great mentor, teacher and coach to many students and athletes, but most importantly in the game of life. He wanted every student to work hard and succeed. He left many lasting impressions on the students and athletes, and they always knew he was their biggest fan in life.

Steve's joy in life was his relationship with God and his wife Rhonda of 53 years, their four children and spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He taught his children and grandchildren to treat each other as their best friend and to always stick together. He loved to participate in rodeos, jackpot ropings, hunting, fishing, attending his grandkids events and working in his leather shop while listening to old country music and designing saddles and other leather tack.

Steve is survived by his wife, Rhonda Williams of Columbus; son, Clint Williams and daughter-in-law Chris Williams of Elkhorn; daughter, Catina (Williams) Psota and son-in-law Tony Psota of North Loup; son, Clancy Williams and daughter-in-law Sara Williams of Columbus; and daughter, Cherish (Williams) Claypool and son-in-law Dustin Claypool of Ord. He was blessed with 16 grandchildren, Trey and Lance Williams, Cali (Psota) Dawe and her husband Chris Dawe, Joseph Psota and fiancée Grace Racek, Jaden Psota, Shaylee (Williams) Arends and her husband Jacob, Emma and Lacy Williams, Harwin Williams, Lane and Olivia Gregory, Lane Claypool, Caitlynn Claypool and Xander Claypool-Smedra; and two great grandchildren, Ella Rae and Emelia Arends. Steve is also survived by his two sisters and their spouses, Cynthia Toovey and husband Jim, and Kelly Hollopeter and husband Kenny; nieces and nephews.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Everett “Cow” and Marian Williams; grandson, Everett Williams; father and mother-in-law, Edwin and Fern (Morton) Primmer; aunt and uncle, Lynn and Dixie Meyers; and nephew, Josiah Hollopeter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested as those of the family or donor's choice.

