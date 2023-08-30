Steven 'Woody' Hoffman Aug 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 30, 1957—August 29, 2023 Tags Steven 'woody' Hoffman Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video US Announces 10 Drugs Picked For Medicare Negotiations Brutal 'witchhunting' practice continues in India Brutal 'witchhunting' practice continues in India California Sues School District Over "Parental Notification" Policy California Sues School District Over "Parental Notification" Policy Another Heatwave With Temperatures Upwards of 116º Encompasses Arizona Another Heatwave With Temperatures Upwards of 116º Encompasses Arizona