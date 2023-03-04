Sue Ann Mitchell

January 5, 1945 - March 2, 2023

Sue Ann Mitchell of Columbus entered into her heavenly home on March 2, 2023.

Memorial services are 4 p.m., Monday, March 6, 2023, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation is on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home and continues on Monday from 3-4 p.m., also at the funeral home. Interment is in Valley View Cemetery in Genoa.

Sue Mitchell was born on Jan. 5, 1945, in Fayette, Michigan, to Norman and Evelyn (Shawl) Casey, the fourth of six children. Sue spent her childhood on the shores of Lake Michigan and as a teenager was one of the Blessing of the Fleet Court.

Sue married David Speelman in 1962 and to this union three children were born. In 1972 she married Del Mitchell to which one child was born. They moved to a farm north of Silver Creek in 1976 where they made their home until Del's passing in 2008.

Sue was a member of Sts. Peteraul Church-Krakow. She worked and retired from BD in 2010. Sue then moved to Florida until her health began to fail and moved to Columbus.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Tammy Johnson of Genoa; daughter, Joanna (Tom) Jarecke of Columbus; son, Donald (Maria) Mitchell of Milford; son, Del Mitchell of Lincoln; grandchildren, Kristan Connelly, Kurt Johnson, Kimberly Olsufka, Rebecca Johnson, Katie Shanle, Karla Jarecke, Scott Jarecke, Stephani Jarecke, Nicole Mitchell, Cassandra Powers, Jessica Roth, J.R. Mitchell, Casey Mitchell and Danica Mitchell; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Pizzala of Linden, Michigan; and sister, Pam Casey of Fairport, Michigan.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Del Mitchell; son-in-law, Dan Johnson; great-grandson, Logan Connelly; and brothers, George, Pat and Jim Casey.