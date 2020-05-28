Susan Lutton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Susan “Sue” (Duranski) Lutton

Age 65

Susan “Sue” (Duranski) Lutton passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Private Family Services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: In HIS Name Foundation, or the Ashland Area Foundation in care of the family.

Sue grew up in Columbus, the youngest of five siblings. She graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a degree in Microbiology. Sue married David Lutton on Aug. 2, 1980. Sue and Dave moved to Ashland in 1982, where they raised three daughters. Sue loved spending time with her family and friends, her flowers, traveling around the world and giving back to others.

Sue is survived by her husband, David; daughters: Liz (Matt) Flynn and Sara (Michael) Wurst; son-in-law, Father Tony Bedient; granddaughters: Ainsley, Macy and Jessie; sister, Pat Helms; brother, Gary (Jane) Duranski; sister-in-law, Susan (Ray) Rodgers; brother-in-law, Richard Lutton; mother-in-law, Peg Lutton; many nieces and nephews.