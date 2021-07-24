Susan Ondracek

After her marriage to Charles, Susan stopped teaching and devoted her time to home and family. And family eventually came. On July 7, 1950, Mary Kathleen was born. On May 15, 1956, James Charles was born.

In 1971, Charles and Susan sold the Wyoming property to the Hoyt family of Colorado and life on a dryland Montana ranch began. After an extensive selection process, a ranch at Roundup, Montana, was purchased from Bud and Eloise Hansen. The ranch was large, well improved, had a modern house located next to the city limits of Roundup, had extensive shops and garages, wells and corrals. While the Roundup ranch was nearly ideal in that it was less labor intensive than the irrigated Wyoming property, it was wholly dependent on rainfall. Some years were bountiful and some years were not.

The move was initially hard on Susan who missed Wyoming, but Susan's mother Bessie moved with the family. This greatly helped Susan's loneliness. Later Susan would exclaim that moving to Montana was the best thing Charles and she had ever done.

Like the Wyoming property, the Roundup ranch was improved, new wells and water sources were developed, new fences were built and additional acreages from Joe and Alma Peters were purchased.