Susan Reardon

Susan M. Reardon

June 22, 2022

Susan M. Reardon, 66, died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Bryan West LGH in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward, Nebraska, with Fr. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Interment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. service.

Susan Marie Reardon, daughter of Eldon and Deloris (Knight) Davis, was born on June 21, 1956, in Jefferson, Iowa. Susan's family later moved to Fremont, Nebraska, and she attended school at Fremont High School. Later in life Susan was baptized and confirmed at St. Edward Catholic Church.

Susan was married to Keith Robertson. The couple lived in Fremont, Nebraska.

On June 12, 1981, Susan was married to John Reardon in Albion, Nebraska. The couple made their home in St. Edward, Nebraska. Throughout the years Susan worked at United States Post Office, Lindsay Manufacturing, Cloverlodge Care Center, Werts G.W. and C&S Convenience Store until her health forced her to retire.

Susan was a member of the St. Edward Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her dogs, bird watching, antiquing and loved to read Stephen King books.

Susan is survived by her husband, John Reardon of St. Edward; son, Jake (Audrey) Robertson of Columbus; daughter, Holly (Pat Graybill) Reardon of Clarkson; five grandchildren, Naomi Robertson, Levi (Brooke Haynes) Robertson, Savannah (Victor Corral) Robertson, Emily (Wyatt Hake) Schnelle and Kyan Schnelle; two sisters, Kathi (David) McIntyre of Omaha and Janice Menking of Fremont; two brothers, Steve (Nancy) Davis of Hooper and Bill (Candy) Davis of Fremont; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Barbara Grubb and Jackie Twohig; and her beloved dogs, Zoe and Izzy.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at levanderfuneralhome.com.