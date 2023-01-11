Suzanne Brunken

Suzanne Kay Brunken

Age 78

Suzanne Kay Brunken, 78, of Clarks, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2023, at the St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. The funeral is 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Methodist Church in Clarks. Burial is at Clarks Cemetery.

She is survived by her dear husband of 58 years, Louis Brunken, who now resides at Westfield Nursing Home in Aurora.

Left to mourn are her five brothers: brother Robert McDonald and his children Janna (Steven) Schrunk, Troy (Jennifer) McDonald and Michelle Wengler; brother Larry (Nancy) McDonald and son Bill (Chris) McDonald; brother Kenneth (Ducker) McDonald and children Renee (Jim) Gavin and Dawn McDonald; brother John McDonald and son David (Shannon) McDonald; and brother Tim McDonald and children Kristy and Dusty. Also feeling the loss are brother-in-law, Carl (Terry) Brunken; sisters-in-law, Fern (Peter) Boldt, Irene Johnston and Karen Tholen; many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.