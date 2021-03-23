Suzanne Bullington

Age 91

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 3, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.