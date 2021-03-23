 Skip to main content
Suzanne Bullington
Suzanne Bullington

Suzanne Bullington

Age 91

Suzanne Bullington, 91, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 3, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran School.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

