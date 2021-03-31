Suzanne Bullington

August 12, 1929 – March 21, 2021

Suzanne Bullington, 91, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Interment will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 2, at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The family encourages everyone to wear face masks for the visitation and service. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran School.

Suzanne was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Columbus, Nebraska, to George and Leona (Loseke) Lehr. She grew up on a farm near Duncan, Nebraska, and graduated from Kramer High School in 1947.

On Sept. 16, 1950, Suzanne was united in marriage to Jack Bullington in Columbus. Suzanne worked as an office manager for the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, a secretary for the Red Cross and as a bookkeeper at Cornhusker Office Supply for 23 years.