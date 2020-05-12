Suzy [Recek] Heule
July 24, 1951- May 9, 2020
Marilyn “Suzy” [Recek] Heule of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, on Saturday May 9, 2020, after a long illness.
A Private Family Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery. A celebration of Suzy's life will be held at a later date.
Due to restrictions the Mass will be broadcast at 10:30 am Wednesday, May 13th on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Suzy was born July 24, 1951, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska, to Walter and Wilma [Steiner] Recek. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1969 and attended Central Community College.
She married Steve Sokol in August 1970, to which two children were born: Michelle and Warren. Then, on July 12, 1983, she was married to Gene Heule, to which son Tyler Heule was born, and she gained a stepson, John Heule.
Suzy had a variety of jobs throughout her life, such as Hinky Dinky, H&R Block, and Accountant for Gene’s Lawn and Tree Service. She loved living at Wagner’s Lakes, Husker football games and parties; reading series of books; cross-stitching; and having her grandchildren home to visit and having a very large group of friends that she treasured. She loved traveling to Las Vegas for fun, and Arizona and California to visit her children and grandchild.
She will long be remembered for her talent of ‘Making Everything Extra Special’ for those around her.
Suzy is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gene “Red” Heule; and four children: Michelle [Russell] Patocka of Phoenix, Arizona; Warren Sokol of Los Angeles, California; Tyler Heule of Omaha, Nebraska; and stepson John [Cody] Heule of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Lola Patocka/ Addison, Callen & Landon Heule/Madilyn & Beckett Heule, adopted Sophia Anderson; siblings: Jim [Holly] Recek of Columbus, Nebraska; Cindy [Rick] Fry of Columbus, Nebraska; Gail [Terry] Henke of Columbus, Nebraska; Ron Recek of Baker City, Oregon; Tim [Brenda] Recek of Columbus, Nebraska; Kevin Recek of Columbus, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Wilma Recek, brothers Michael and Dean, sister Nancy [Wozny], and nephew John Paul Recek.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
