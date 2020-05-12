× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Suzy [Recek] Heule

July 24, 1951- May 9, 2020

Marilyn “Suzy” [Recek] Heule of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, on Saturday May 9, 2020, after a long illness.

A Private Family Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery. A celebration of Suzy's life will be held at a later date.

Due to restrictions the Mass will be broadcast at 10:30 am Wednesday, May 13th on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Suzy was born July 24, 1951, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska, to Walter and Wilma [Steiner] Recek. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1969 and attended Central Community College.

She married Steve Sokol in August 1970, to which two children were born: Michelle and Warren. Then, on July 12, 1983, she was married to Gene Heule, to which son Tyler Heule was born, and she gained a stepson, John Heule.