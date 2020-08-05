Sylvan Zwick

Sylvan Frances Zwick

July 15, 2020-July 15, 2020

Sylvan Frances Zwick, was born on Dec. 10, 1933, in Seward. He graduated from Seward High School, and went on to attend and graduate from the University of Colorado. Throughout his life, he held a variety of positions for different companies, including 10 p.m. news director for KOLN TV, Boy Scouts of America District Executive, and salesman for Larson & Kuhn. He also worked for George Risk Industries, Tran-Tec Inc., and Wal-Mart. He was also an assistant manager for a convenience store. He enjoyed going to auctions and collecting antiques, and watching Husker football.