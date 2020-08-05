Sylvan Zwick

Sylvan Frances Zwick
July 15, 2020-July 15, 2020
Sylvan Frances Zwick, 87, of Columbus, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Emerald Care and Rehabilitation in Columbus.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family or the American Heart Foundation.
Sylvan Frances Zwick, was born on Dec. 10, 1933, in Seward. He graduated from Seward High School, and went on to attend and graduate from the University of Colorado. Throughout his life, he held a variety of positions for different companies, including 10 p.m. news director for KOLN TV, Boy Scouts of America District Executive, and salesman for Larson & Kuhn. He also worked for George Risk Industries, Tran-Tec Inc., and Wal-Mart. He was also an assistant manager for a convenience store. He enjoyed going to auctions and collecting antiques, and watching Husker football.
Sylvan is survived by sister, Linda Sloup of Seward; son, Scott (Suzette) Zwick of Columbus; son, Sylvan Jr. (Rebecca) Zwick of Huntington Beach, California; grandson, Nathaniel (Tamara) Zwick of Lincoln; grandson, Captain Justin (Danielle) Zwick of Colorado Springs, Colorado; granddaughter, Kayla Zwick (fiancé Zack Wood) of Huntington Beach; grandson, Ryan Zwick of Huntington Beach; and great-grandson, Michael Zwick of Colorado Springs.
Sylvan was preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Alma Zwick; ex-wife, Dorothy Zwick; and ex-wife, Beverly Zwick.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
