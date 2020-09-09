Sylvia Patrick

December 30, 1923-September 6, 2020

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, with Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Edward H. Larson Post #144 American Legion Honor Guard. There will be no public visitation. The family request that masks be worn and all current CDC guidelines be followed.

Sylvia Patrick was born on Dec. 30, 1923, in Genoa, to John and Emma (Ekstrom) Swanson. She attended Skedee School District 21 Grade School. She attended Genoa High School where she graduated in 1941. Sylvia then traveled to Lacon, Illinois, to work and care for an elderly couple for two years. She then joined the Women's Army Corps on Jan. 26, 1944. She was a cook tech sergeant from 1944 to March 15, 1946, when she was discharged. Sylvia then returned to Genoa, where she met Kenneth Max Patrick. They were married on Aug. 25, 1947. They were happily married for 65 years.