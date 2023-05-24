Talia LaRae Krumbach

May 9, 2009 – May 22, 2023

Visitation: Thursday, May 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by vigil service at 7 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7790 S. 92nd St. in Gretna. Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m., St. Charles Borromeo Church. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery in Omaha. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please visit heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button at the top of the home page.