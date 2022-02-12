Tandra Vega

Tandra Sue (Leimser) Vega

Age 56

Tandra Sue (Leimser) Vega, 56, of Grand Island, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life will take place at a later date.

She is survived by her mother, Peggy Nelson of Grand Island; father, Allyn Leimser of Columbus; son, Dustin Leimser of Kearney; daughter, Racquel Hamilton of Texas; and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Crystal (Dan) Milburn of Columbus; and brother, Shannon (Krista) Leimser of Grand Island.