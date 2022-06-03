Taylor Sansoni

December 9, 1988 - May 31, 2022

Taylor Sansoni, 33, of Omaha, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Omaha.

Services are at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service all at the church.

Taylor was born Dec. 9, 1988, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Gary and Julie (Barnes) Sansoni. He graduated from Columbus High School in 2007. He attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha before transferring to Lincoln where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree. He moved to Omaha where he worked for TD Ameritrade, Bancwest Investment Services and most recently Axos Clearing. Taylor was an avid reader. He enjoyed golf, soccer, video games and especially his family and extensive group of friends.

Taylor is survived by his parents, Gary and Julie Sansoni; girlfriend, Kathryn Zieno; brother, Josh (Laura) Sansoni; nephew, Carter Sansoni; brother, Collyn Sansoni; grandparents, Gale and Deanna Barnes; along with aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mildred Sansoni; grandfather, Hank Sansoni; uncle, Jeff Barnes; uncle, Dick Sansoni; and cousin, Eric Sansoni.

In lieu of flowers and plants memorials are suggested to Paws & Claws, Columbus Public Library, Red Cross or the donor's choice.

McKown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.