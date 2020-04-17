Teena Casey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teena Marie (Larsen) Casey

January 14, 1965-April 12, 2020

Teena Marie (Larsen) Casey, after a lengthy illness, died peacefully at her home in San Antonio, Texas, while surrounded by her children on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Her sons, Joshua and Jacob as well as daughters, Jordan and Jessica will be holding a small service locally before returning to Nebraska to formally celebrate their Mom's life with family and friends at a later date.

Teena was born in Columbus on Jan. 14, 1965, to Sandra Kay (McCleery) and Roger James Larsen, the third of six Larsen children. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Episcopal Church in Columbus, attended Columbus Senior High School and graduated in 1983.

She would attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before completing her political science degree later at the University of Wyoming-Laramie. Teena was only 55 when she passed away, but lived a full Christian life leaving behind her children, Josh Casey, Jake Casey and Jessica, all of San Antonio; and also Jordan (Casey) Smith of Lincoln.