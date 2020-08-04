Teresa Schwank

Teresa L. Schwank
October 9, 1927-August 2, 2020
Teresa L. Schwank, age 92, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Cottonwood Place in Columbus, with family present.
Private Family Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. Isidore Church in Columbus. Public visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at McKown Funeral Home, without the family present. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery. Please follow all CDC guidelines when attending the visitation. The funeral service will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
Teresa L. Schwank was born Oct. 9, 1927, in Platte County, to John and Mary (Paprocki) Tworek. She graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1945. Teresa was united in marriage to Jack H. Schwank on Feb. 3, 1949. She worked as a machine operator at Becton-Dickinson for 37 years until retiring on Aug. 1, 1993. Teresa was a member of St. Isidore Church, Christian Women CDA, Family Motor Coach Association, FMCA National Band, Bucket Harmony, Heartland Travelers and the Sports Coach International.
She is survived by son, Todd (Diane) Schwank of Columbus; son, Tom (Jenny) Schwank of Columbus; daughter, Jennifer (Marc) Desaulniers of St. Louis; son, Fred “Fritz” (Nancy) Schwank of Columbus; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Angie Slovinski of Columbus.
She was preceded in death by parents, John and Mary Tworek; husband, Jack Schwank; infant daughter; brothers: Leo, Steve, Alvin and Flavius Tworek; sisters: Minnie Tworek, Emily Bowles, Lucille Placzek and Rose Kusek.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
