Teresa Schwank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teresa L. Schwank

October 9, 1927-August 2, 2020

Teresa L. Schwank, age 92, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Cottonwood Place in Columbus, with family present.

Private Family Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. Isidore Church in Columbus. Public visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at McKown Funeral Home, without the family present. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery. Please follow all CDC guidelines when attending the visitation. The funeral service will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Teresa L. Schwank was born Oct. 9, 1927, in Platte County, to John and Mary (Paprocki) Tworek. She graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1945. Teresa was united in marriage to Jack H. Schwank on Feb. 3, 1949. She worked as a machine operator at Becton-Dickinson for 37 years until retiring on Aug. 1, 1993. Teresa was a member of St. Isidore Church, Christian Women CDA, Family Motor Coach Association, FMCA National Band, Bucket Harmony, Heartland Travelers and the Sports Coach International.