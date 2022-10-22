Terry Gaver

May 30, 1937 - October 20, 2022

Terry Gaver, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke's UCC in Columbus with the Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Terry G. Gaver was born May 30, 1937, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Milton and Agnes “Bette” (Criss) Gaver. He graduated from Kramer High School in 1952. Terry was the homecoming king that year with Monica (Wunderlich) Becher as the homecoming queen. He attended Doane College in Crete, Nebraska. Terry served in the United States Air Force. Terry returned to Columbus and began a 34-year career with the United States Postal Service, retiring on Jan. 2, 1993. Terry also worked 22 years for Nyffeler Critter Corn, was a hunting guide for Kohler Hunting Lodge and delivered flowers for Columbus Florist for Jim and Gloria Ball. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Terry was united in marriage to Alice Lucille “Lu” Aerni on July 9, 1960, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. He later married Patricia “Peg” Gregoruis in August 1981. Terry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a supporter of Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever. As a young man, Terry enjoyed playing volleyball and fast pitch softball. He enjoyed outdoor cooking and was known for “hot-sun-dill pickles,” collecting coins, going to the horse races and gambling and was an avid Husker fan. Terry enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a member of St. Luke's UCC.

Terry is survived by his daughter, Terri Lynn Terzi of Columbus; son, Troy (Kim) Gaver of Columbus; grandson, Cody Gaver of Columbus; great-grandson, Talon; granddaughter, Rüya (Fida) Hassan of White Plains, New York; great-granddaughter, Sofiya; great-grandson, Zayn; step-daughter, Kimberly Neater of Austin, Texas; step-son, Dain (Melissa) Neater of Lincoln; step-granddaughter, Alivia; step-son, Eric Neater of Lincoln; brother, Richard Gaver of Columbus; brother, Brian Gaver of Britton, South Dakota; and nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and “Bette” Gaver; wife, Peg Gaver; sister, Linda DeBower; and sister, Joan Gaver.

Memorials are suggest to those of the donor's choice or family choice.

