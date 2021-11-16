Terry Skipton

Terry "Skip" Skipton

January 4, 1941 – November 13, 2021

Terry "Skip" Skipton of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.

Services are at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Visitation is from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home and continues from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, Nov. 19. Interment is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Terry “Skip” Skipton was born Jan. 4, 1941, in Haddam, Kansas, to Sherman and Esther (Back) Skipton. On Nov. 13, 1965, Skip married Katherine Jaworski at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Skip served in the U.S. Army for two years during Vietnam. Skip was a self-employed barber for 60-plus years, retiring three months ago. He loved visiting with people and playing cards and keno. He loved going to auctions and collecting antiques. Skip was a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Eagles Club.

Skip is survived by his son, Darin (Christine) Skipton of Columbus; grandson, Jordon Skipton of Columbus; brother, Perry (Terri) Skipton of Selah, Washington; and sister, Sheryl Senters of Yakima, Washington.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathe Skipton; and his parents, Sherman and Esther Skipton.