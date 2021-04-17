 Skip to main content
Terry "Sparky" Borke
Terry “Sparky” Borke

Age 73

Terry “Sparky” Borke, 73, of Central City, Nebraska, died Friday, April 2, 2021, at his home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Columbus Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife, Karen of Central City, Nebraska; one son, Terrence J. Borke; three sons, Stewart Fleming, Larry Kern and Kelly Fleming; one brother- Jim Borke; and four grandchildren.

