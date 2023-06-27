Terry Wieser Jun 27, 2023 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terry WieserMarch 28, 1961 – June 26, 2023 Tags Terry Wieser Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Suspect in Colorado Springs Shooting Pleads Guilty Why wildfires and their smoke are getting worse | Across the Sky podcast Why wildfires and their smoke are getting worse | Across the Sky podcast Wagner group rebellion: Russia releases video of defence minister Shoigu in Ukraine Wagner group rebellion: Russia releases video of defence minister Shoigu in Ukraine Airport Worker Dead After Being “Ingested” Into Plane Engine Airport Worker Dead After Being “Ingested” Into Plane Engine