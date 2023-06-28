Terry Wieser

March 28, 1961 - June 26, 2023

Terry Wieser, of Columbus, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 3, at St. Bonaventure Church. Visitation is on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Vigil service, all at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at St. Bonaventure Church. Interment is in the St. Mary of the Angel's Cemetery in rural Humphrey. Military honors will take place at the church following Mass by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Terry James Wieser was born March 28, 1961, in Columbus to James and Veronica (Vetick) Wieser. He graduated from Columbus High School before entering the US Marine Corp. Terry worked at Fleischer Farm Equipment, Appleton, and retired after 20 years from BD Medical.

Terry enjoyed spending time at his Clear Creek home enjoying nature, sitting on his bucket, shooting ducks and taking in the peace of Clear Creek. Most of all, Terry loved his kids and grandkids. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.

Terry is survived by: son Brian (Robin) Wieser of Lincoln; daughter Mandy Wieser of Richland; sister Cheryl (Betsy) Wieser of Shreveport, Louisiana; brother John (Kae Lynn) Wieser of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren: Olivia, Axel, Lucy, and Theo; nephew Gregory (Morgan) Wieser of Kansas City, Missouri; nephew Brandon (Megan) Wieser of Kansas City, Missouri; and dog Tripp.

He is preceded in death by: parents Jim and Veronica Wieser; and ex-wife Denise Wieser.