Terryl Noonan Baker Hendryx

Age 59

Terryl Noonan Baker Hendryx, 59, of Omaha, entered into rest at home surrounded by family on May 27, 2021.

Terri is lovingly remembered by husband, Ronald Hendryx; son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Kara Baker; grandchildren, Micah, Baylor and Jada; daughters, Angela and Nicole Baker (Brent Bockert); parents, Donald and Dolores Noonan; siblings, Rick (June) Noonan, Jack Noonan, Dave (Kay) Noonan and Kim (Todd) Pestal; and niece, Rebecca.