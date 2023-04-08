Thaddeus ‘Shoes' Swirczek, Jr.

April 8, 1956 - Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Thaddeus "Shoes" Swirczek, Jr., 66, of Columbus, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Emerald Care and Rehab.

Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation is Monday from 4-6 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. vigil service, all at McKown Funeral Home. Private family interment will take place in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Thaddeus Swirczek, Jr. was born April 8, 1956, to Thaddeus Sr. and Genevieve (Jarosz) Swirczek in Columbus. He attended school in Columbus and graduated from Scotus Catholic High School in 1974. After graduating, Shoes went to work for Ted's Tea Room and then Jackson Cleaners until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, rock music and Jumble Puzzles. Shoes was a fan of the Minnesota Twins, Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.

Shoes is survived by his brother, Joe (Patty) Swirczek of Columbus; brother, Jerry Swirczek of Columbus; sister, Mary Ann (Dean) Kosch of Humphrey; sister, Virginia Kolas of Columbus; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Jim Kolas.

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.