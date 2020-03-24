Theodore "Ted" B. Guthard
Theodore "Ted" B. Guthard

Theodore “Ted” B. Guthard

December 26, 1943-March 20, 2020

Theodore “Ted” B. Guthard, 76, of Newman Grove, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. In an effort to keep our community safe, we strongly encourage those feeling ill or who are part of an at-risk population (e.g., the elderly or immune-compromised, etc.) to please stay home. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions set by the CDC, no more than 10 people will be allowed in at one time. In order to accommodate this, we have extended visitation hours and encourage visitors to come throughout the day. During visitation, social distancing methods of no hugging or hand shaking will be practiced. There will be a private family service with burial to follow at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove. There will be a Celebration of Life held for Ted at a later date. There will be a video of the funeral service on Ted's page of our website later this week.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion

Service information

Mar 25
Visitation
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
Levander Funeral Home, Inc.- Albion
308 West Marengo
Albion, NE 68620
