Theodore 'Ted' Bredehoft

July 6, 1933 - February 7, 2022

Theodore "Ted" Bredehoft, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Patrick Sparling and Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Theodore Howard “Ted” Bredehoft was born July 6, 1933, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Theodore J. and Eileen I. (Gottberg) Bredehoft. He attended Platte County Grade School and graduated from Kramer High School in 1950. After graduation, Ted worked alongside his father on the family farm. On Nov. 16, 1953, Ted entered the United States Army during the Korean War serving in Japan. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 3, 1955.

Upon returning to Nebraska after his discharge, Ted and Carolee Selleck were united in marriage on Feb. 11, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. Ted returned to the family farm and took over the farming operation after his father retired. In 1973, Ted was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. This would eventually lead to Ted's early retirement from farming. Even though he may have been retired, his heart and interest continued to be in the operation of the family farm.

Ted and Carolee enjoyed traveling and going to the casino. Both Ted and Carolee were lifetime members of Immanuel, serving on several boards throughout the years. Ted served on the Duncan Fire Department and was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was an avid Husker Football fan and Dallas Cowboy's fan. Throughout it all, Ted's MS and Carolee's ALS, their faith in the Lord was strong and constant, and they past that faith on to their children.

Ted is survived by son, Gary (Sharon) Bredehoft of Lincoln; grandchildren: Mike (Brady) Bredehoft, Scott Bredehoft, Sydnie (Ben) Hochstein and Tobie (fiancé Ben Herdlicka) Abel; daughter, Cheryl Meyer of Prescott, Arizona; grandchildren: Melissa (John) Diebel, Robbie (Susie) Meyer, Elizabeth (Kyle) Meredith, Michelle (Mark) Hanson and Matthew (Haley) Meyer; daughter, Cindy Wiese (Rod Cheloha) of Columbus; grandchildren: Carrie (fiancé John Phillips) Wiese and Trenton Wiese; daughter, Deb Raducz of Leander, Texas; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Elaine Blaser of Columbus and Norma Schell of Vancouver, Washington.

Ted was preceded in death by parents, Theodore J. and Eileen I Bredehoft; wife, Carolee Bredehoft; and son-in-law, Frank Raducz.

Memorials may be directed to those of family choice or MS or ALS Foundations.

