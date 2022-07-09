Theodore 'Ted' Gottsch

November 26, 1931 - July 7, 2022

Theodore "Ted" Gottsch, 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday and continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84. Casual attire is requested for those attending the visitation and service.

Theodore Edgar Gottsch was born on Nov. 26, 1931, in Irvington, Nebraska, to Walter and Hildegard (Wulff) Gottsch. He attended school in Washington County, Nebraska. On March 13, 1952, Ted entered the United States Army and served during the Korea War until his honorable discharge on March 1, 1954.

On June 15, 1955, Ted was united in marriage to Charlotte Calmer at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. The couple lived in Monroe for a few years until moving to the farm. In addition to farming, Ted worked various jobs including as Monroe city cop, for Independent Metal, Soil Movers, and he retired from Behlen Mfg. Co. after 29 years of employment. He was a member of the Monroe Fire Department for many years. Ted enjoyed hunting, fishing, building things and especially spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Ted is survived by his wife, Charlotte Gottsch of Columbus; son, Michael (Joyce) Gottsch of Columbus; son, Douglas (Michelle) Gottsch of Genoa; son, Scott (Sandy) Gottsch of Monroe; son, Corey (Tina) Gottsch of Monroe; grandchildren, Audrey, Jeremy, Chelsey, Kelly, Megan, Courtney, Felicia, Gage and Dillon; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Omar) Persinger of Louisville; and sister, Hazel Stalnaker of Grove, Oklahoma.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hildegard Gottsch; brothers, Glenn Gottsch and Almann Gottsch; granddaughter, Bridget Gottsch; and grandson, Shane Gottsch.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com