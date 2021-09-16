Theresa Drozd

Memorials may be directed to the Genoa Public Library or Genoa Medical Services Foundation.

Jan. 2014 ~ An ode to my wife written by Emil: After Theresa and I were married, we began our life's journey on the farm. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. All my siblings, as well as my parents, loved her; a beautiful thing between in-laws.

When the babies started arriving, as with all mothers, they were her greatest love and joy. The most beautiful love I ever saw was a mother looking into the eyes of her baby. As the children went to school, we both helped them with their homework. Theresa also gave them her guidance in all their activities: 4-H, band, FFA, FHA, etc.

Theresa was very pious and made me pray more than I thought I needed to. The only four-lettered word I ever heard her say was “love.” She volunteered whenever needed or was asked, and always with a pleasant attitude.