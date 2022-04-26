Theresa Ziemba

Theresa C. Ziemba

April 28, 1931 - April 23, 2022

Theresa C. Ziemba, 90, of Central City, formerly of Fullerton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Azria Health in Central City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Krakow (rural Genoa) with the Rev. William L'Heureux officiating. Burial will follow at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Krakow. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service on Friday, April 29 at the church.

Theresa was born April 28, 1931, to Leo and Helen (Czarnick) Koczor on the family farm south of Duncan. She attended country school south of Duncan. On Jan. 26, 1948, she was united in marriage to Ted Ziemba at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pilsno, Nebraska. They made their home southeast of Fullerton where they farmed their entire life.

She was an active member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ss. Peter and Paul Solidarity, and the rosary group. Theresa loved visiting with family and friends and was always known as a good hostess and baker. She also loved gardening and being outdoors. She was a true provider for the family. She was also a card shark, playing pitch and pinochle, and listening to polka on Sundays.

She is survived by her children, Leo (Lynn) Ziemba of Polk, Albin (Mary) Ziemba of Silver Creek, Mike (Connie) Ziemba of Houston, Texas, Pat (Jerome) Brezenski of Grand Island, Bill (Jodi) Ziemba of Clarks, Marge Church of Lexington and Steve (Gwen) Ziemba of Columbus; 28 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Koczor of Arizona; brother-in-law, Eddie (Rosalie) Ziemba of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted; her parents, Leo and Helen Koczor; brothers, Richard and Louis Koczor; sister, JoAnn Koczor; in-laws, Louis and Julia Ziemba; and son-in-law, Dick Church.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.