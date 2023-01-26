Thomas Hassler

Thomas William Hassler

September 24, 1948 – January 24, 2023

Thomas William Hassler, 74, of Duncan Lakes, Nebraska, formerly of Fairmont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Exeter, Nebraska. Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. on Friday, with family present from 5-7 p.m., at Farmer Funeral Home in Exeter. Graveside services at Exeter Cemetery in Exeter. The Rev. Brendan Kelly will officiate.

He was born to John and Elaine (Becker) Hassler on Sept. 24, 1948, in Friend, Nebraska.

Survivors include his wife, Kay Hassler of Duncan Lakes, Nebraska; son, Riley and Katelyn Hassler of Cordell, Oklahoma; brother, John P. and Sharon Hassler of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Richard Havel of Grand Island, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Karen Jantzi of Fairmont, Nebraska.

Memorials to family to be designated later.

Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.