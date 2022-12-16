Thomas Hastreiter

September 14, 1943 - December 14, 2022

Thomas Hastreiter, 79, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with Fr. Steve Emanuel celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Tom was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Peck (Humphrey), Nebraska, to George and Viola (Hollatz) Hastreiter. He claimed to be the last person born in Peck. Tom received his education at Humphrey St. Francis, graduating in 1961, immediately enlisting in the Army National Guard, serving six years. Tom was united in marriage to Kristine Korth on Nov. 7, 1970, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Together they raised their four sons in Humphrey.

Tom was a lifelong truck driver, starting his career at the age of 16. He enjoyed traveling across the United States, never going over 55 mph. Of the millions of miles driven in his career, Tom was never cited for a driving infraction. He loved to tell stories of how you could go on a 1600-mile vacation without leaving your chair. Tom was an avid camper, enjoyed family vacations, loved spending time with his family and watching the train to Healy, Alaska, with his grandkids.

Tom was an excellent gift-giver, most folks don't realize some of the best gifts are found across America in truck stops. One of the best gifts he gave his sons was an open bar tab on a cruise ship in 1999.

Tom was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 80. He received the BMC Truck Driver of the Year award and was inducted into the BMC Million-Mile Club accident free in 2005. One goal of his truck driving career was to put 2 million miles on his black truck. He fell just 63,000 miles short of that goal, however, that same truck had over 87,000 miles put on it in one year and had never left Platte County.

Tome is survived by his wife, Kris Hastreiter of Humphrey; son, Bernard (Alicia) Hastreiter of Creston; son, Theodore (Lora) Hastreiter of Columbus; son, Daniel (Christina) Hastreiter of Humphrey; son, Cory (Carrie) Hastreiter of Humphrey; grandchildren, Kaedon, Brayden, Dillon, Moriah, Landen, Jalyssa, Preston, Ava, Meredyth, Cash, McKynlee and Maverick; brother, Jim (Pat) Hastreiter of Madison; brother, Robert (Theresa) Hastreiter of Humphrey; brother, John (Cheryl) Hastreiter of Lincoln; sister, Georgia (Vern) Hunsley of Grand Rivers, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Susan Korth of Omaha; brother-in-law, Kent (Carloyn) Korth of Humphrey; sister-in-law, Kim (Gary Fetter) Korth of Columbus; brother-in-law, Larry (Joan) Korth of Creston; and sister-in-law, Linda Korth of Humphrey.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, George and Viola Hastreiter; in-laws, Francis and Katherine Korth; brother-in-law, Jeff Baumgart; brother-in-law, Kelly Korth; brother-in-law, Kerry Korth; sister-in-law, Laurel Hastreiter; and nephew, Andrew Korth.

Memorials are suggested to those of family choice for later designation.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com