Thomas Kleber

Thomas Edwin Kleber

Age 74

Thomas Edwin Kleber, 74, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral service at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wichita. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary in Wichita.

The local funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus has been entrusted with local arrangements.

Tom Kleber had 40-plus years of experience in aerospace as an aircraft mechanic, structures assembler and manufacturing engineer. He was a graduate of Spartan School of Aeronautics where he obtained his airframe and powerplant mechanics license. While working as an aircraft mechanic he took and passed the FAA test for inspection authorization. He was a graduate of Friends University with a bachelor's degree in computer information systems and a master's degree in operations management with a 4.0 GPA. His leadership roles included chairman of the Board of Elders of his church, as well as chairman of Capital Acquisitions committee to purchase a new organ for the church, the result of which was a unanimous ballot vote by the congregation to purchase a new organ. He was presently vice president for the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME). Tom's military duty was in Vietnam in the U.S. Army and he was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). His hobbies included baking cookies, playing piano, walking and working out, plus travel.

Born in Colorado, he lived and worked in the states of Nebraska, Texas, California and Kansas. Tom loved his career of working on airplanes in the manufacturing sector, having had a part in over 60 different aircraft. A crowning accomplishment was his part in the first Stealth Fighter. This love of the manufacturing industry brought him too many companies and places, depending on the economic production of the airplane industry. His experience included working for Lockheed-Martin, Boeing, Cessna, Beechcraft, Learjet, McDonnell Douglas, Textron and Spirit AeroSystems. This meant working in the various states of California, South Carolina, Iowa, Louisiana and Kansas.

Previously married to Janalee Frevert Kleber and following her passing, he met and married Susan Edmison Kleber. They enjoyed 27 wonderful years of love, travel, joy and appreciating family and friends. He was godfather to 12 godchildren. He loved his family dearly and loved the Knowlton and Kleber Christmases, family reunions, family Thanksgivings and taking family on trips. Cruising and experiencing God's world were joys he loved to share. Favorites were Alaska and seeing whales breeching or relaxing with a view of the ocean. He loved the living history at Williamsburg, too. Baking cookies for colleagues, friends and neighbors is something he will be fondly remembered for.

Tom believed in his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who suffered on the cross to proclaim victory over death for the forgiveness of our sins and eternal life. A member of many Lutheran churches in Nebraska, California and Kansas, he also participated as an elder and adult choir member.

His faithfulness to his Lord Jesus was evident in his daily walk. It was recently stated that we need more men like him that model such a Christian witness. Sue's former first grade student (now grown up) loved how he held the door for Sue, her former teacher. A cousin thanked God for Tom and his Christian life. A sister-in-law shared how he is in our hearts and his faith witness strengthens her every day. Another cousin will miss his quick humor and funny smile.

This was who Tom was. A faithful servant to his Lord. He will be deeply missed.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sue (Edmison) Kleber of Wichita, Kansas; sister, Donneta (Myron) Schmieding of Utica, Nebraska; brother, David (Jan) Kleber of Olathe, Kansas; sister, Dorothy (Mark) Schaaf of Platte Center, Nebraska; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and many, many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Clarence Kleber and Berneida (Einspahr) Kleber; his brother, Gary (Dalene) Kleber; sister-in-law, Dalene Kleber; his sister, Delphine Kleber; and his first wife, Janalee (Frevert) Kleber.

Memorials have been established with: Holy Cross Lutheran School, 600 N. Greenwich Rd., Wichita, KS 67206; Immanuel Lutheran School, 2865 26th Ave., Columbus, NE 68601; Orphan Grain Train, 606 Phillip Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel and Gass Haney Funeral Home. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com