Thomas Leffers

April 16, 1941 - January 24, 2021

Thomas Leffers, 79, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehabilitation Center in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the Humphrey City Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Tom was born April 16, 1941, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Ludwig and Juanita (Preston) Leffers. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 miles north). Tom attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School and then Creston High School. He worked at Schuyler Pack for a number of years and then for 25 years worked for Kucera Painting. He enjoyed Nebraska Football and fishing.