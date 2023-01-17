Thomas Ryan

Thomas J. Ryan

March 7, 1935 - January 13, 2023

Thomas J. Ryan, of Madison, formerly of Columbus died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center/Countryside Home in Madison.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation is on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus and continues Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in Christ Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

Thomas John Ryan was born on March 7, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to John and Mildred (Orr) Ryan. He grew up in Minnesota. Tom served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Then he attended college in Seward at Concordia Teachers College. On July 15, 1962, Tom married Gailya Marty at Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh, Nebraska. Tom worked in Des Peres, Missouri, at a home for disturbed children for three years. Tom taught in parochial schools for three years in Minneapolis, two years in Detroit, then returned to Nebraska public schools teaching. Tom taught at West Park, the middle school, District 1 Richland and at District 10. He retired from teaching in 1995.

Tom for many years umpired and refereed baseball, softball, basketball, football and volleyball. He was a member of the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame for his umpiring accomplishments. Tom was a devoted Christian. He taught a number of Bible Study Classes throughout his life. Tom loved to socialize and he could make friends anywhere.

Tom was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.

Rest easy Tom, you are “Safe” at home.

Tom is survived by his wife, Gailya Ryan of Columbus; son, Kevin Ryan of Schuyler; grandson, Steven Ryan; granddaughter, Chelsea (Mike) Wilson; great-grandchildren, Braxton and Landon; sister, Sue Tarpinian of Wisconsin; and nephews, Grant, Scott and Gary Tarpinian.

Tom is preceded in death by his son, Thomas A. Ryan; his parents; brother, Emmet Ryan; brother-in-law, Grant Tarpinian; nephew, Tim; and niece, Jennifer.

Memorials are suggested to Mission Central or to the family for later designation.