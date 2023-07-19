Thomas ‘Tom' Smith

February 10, 1953 - July 17, 2023

Thomas "Tom" Smith, 70, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Jackson officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and continue Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in rural Bellwood, Nebraska. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Thomas Dean Smith was born on Feb. 10, 1953, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Elvin and Colleen (Thomas) Smith. He grew up in Hutchinson and moved to Columbus in July of 1969. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1971 and went on to attend Platte College. Tom worked at Garretson Equipment from 1973 – 2000.

On Nov. 3, 1984, Tom was united in marriage to Cheryl Poeffel in Columbus. Tom loved racing stock cars with his sons for many years. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his son, Tyson (Holly) Smith of Genoa; grandchildren, Shane, Brock and Aiden; son, Troy (Lisa) Bergman of Omaha; grandchildren, Joseph and Claire; son, Todd (Robyn) Bergman of Columbus; grandchildren, Trevor, Hunter and Aleesha; mother, Colleen Smith of Columbus; sister, Sherrie Parker of Hutchinson, Kansas; and sister, Pat Sunday of David City.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Elvin Smith; and wife, Cheryl Smith.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com