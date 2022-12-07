 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Walters

Thomas Walters

Thomas C. Walters

January 14, 1956 - December 3, 2022

Tom C. Walters, 66, of Lincoln, died on Dec. 3, 2022, in Lincoln. Tom is survived by his daughter, Lyndsay (Brandon) Uglow of Lincoln; grandsons Jordan and Ashton; and daughter, Sunny Walters also of Lincoln.

Tom was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on Jan. 14, 1956, to Richard and Alta Walters (both deceased) and has six surviving siblings: Ron (and Donna Guthery) of Houston, Texas; John (and Janet) of Hastings, Minnesota; Sara (and Bob Tlustos) of Omaha; Ann Walters Tillery of Lincoln; Karen Gaughen of Columbus; and Don (Cindy) of Omaha.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. Aspen Cremation & Burial Services, aspenaftercare.com

