Thomas Wrigley, Jr.

Thomas Scott Wrigley Jr. (T.J.)

February 27, 1988 - July 21, 2022

Thomas Scott Wrigley Jr. (T.J.), 34, of Columbus, died peacefully at his childhood home and entered his Heavenly home on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is 5 - 7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service at St. Isidore Church. Visitation continues Tuesday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial is in the All Saints Cemetery in Columbus.

The Funeral Mass will be recorded and posted on his obituary page on the McKown Funeral Home website.

T.J. Wrigley was born Feb. 27, 1988, in Dodge County to Thomas Sr. and Betty (Starzec) Wrigley. He attended St. Isidore's grade school and Scotus Central Catholic high school graduating 2006. T.J. attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha earning his bachelor of science degree in Business Administration with a focus on Marketing, Human Resources, and Management. He moved on to earn his MBA from UNO in 2014. T.J. was an instructor of economics and speech at Central Community College in Columbus. He was also an adjunct teacher at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

T.J. had a deep love of teaching. One of his greatest joys was watching his students succeed. He was an airplane pilot and felt most comfortable when flying. Favorite hobbies were playing video games, watching baseball - especially the College World Series and the Chicago Cubs - and riding his Harley motorcycle. He enjoyed long car rides with his family, sipping coffee, and spotting wild animals like deer, rabbits, squirrels, and ducks.

He loved God and his family. T.J. was a man of faith, and he always carried in his pocket a rosary from his brother. He adored being with his family, and he found great pleasure in the company of co-workers and friends. T.J. often looked forward to annual family gatherings to smile, laugh, and share stories. He ensured that people always felt cared-for and respected.

T.J. was preceded in death by: his grandparents - Robert and Irene Wrigley of Decatur, Illinois; Alphonse and Oliveria Starzec of Columbus, Nebraska.

He is survived by: his parents - Thomas Sr. and Betty Wrigley of Columbus, Nebraska; his brother, Aaron Wrigley of Omaha, Nebraska; from Decatur, Illinois: aunts and uncles Michael (deceased) and Ruth Wrigley, Robert I. and Gloria (deceased) Wrigley, Stephen Wrigley and Linda, John (deceased) and Jacque Wrigley, James J. Wrigley and Becky, Mary Ann and Larry King, Melinda J. O'Brien Wrigley, Christopher M. Wrigley, and Matthew (deceased) Wrigley; from Columbus, Nebraska: aunts and uncles Louise and Myron (deceased) Bridges, Harry and Joanie Starzec, Jo Starzec, Al and Joni Starzec; aunts and uncles Ray and Joann Starzec of Anchorage, Alaska; and Dave and Cathy Micek of Lincoln Nebraska; and numerous cousins and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.

Condolences may be left at mckownfuneralhome.com