Tim Kobus
Tim Kobus

Tim J. Kobus

April 15, 1959 – September 13, 2021

Tim J. Kobus passed away on Sept. 13, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Osceola, Nebraska.

Tim was born on April 15, 1959, in Columbus, Nebraska. He attended Columbus High School. He worked in welding, plumbing and brick work for various institutions.

Survivors include his daughters, Nicole Staroscik and Andria Vetick; brothers, Tom (Debbie) Kobus, John (Debbie) Kobus, Jim (Linda) Kobus and Joe (Jessica) Kobus; and sisters, Mary Jo (Lee) Way, Pam (Ralph) Merry, Jamie (John) Brakenhoff, Lori (Shane) Wake, Geri (Jeff) Reichmuth, Paulette (Dan) DeRock, Marianne (Harry) Blazek and Deb (Lee) Sander.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Thomas Kobus and Mary Ellen Peters-Kobus; and one sister, Cherryl DeMoe.

