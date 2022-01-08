Tim ‘TK' Kelly

July 12, 1957 - January 6, 2022

Tim “TK” Kelly, 64, of Columbus, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday with a 6 p.m. vigil service at St. Isidore Church. Visitation continues Wednesday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery.

Tim Kelly was born July 12, 1957, in Tillamook, Oregon, to Harold and Jean (Kershaw) Kelly. He attended Omaha Burke High School. On Oct. 2, 1982, Tim was united in marriage to Paula Slusarski at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. He helped his aunt and uncle at the DeFreece Restaurant in Columbus. Tim then worked as an electrician for Sackett Electric and for the past 33 years at Enterprise Electric. He was a member of St. Isidore Church, Knights of Columbus, Shamrock Club and perpetual adoration. Tim enjoyed Nebraska sports, golfing and coaching his kids in various activities.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Kelly of Columbus; son, Shane (Amy) Kelly of Columbus; daughter, Laura (Jonathan) Graham of Live Oak, Texas; daughter, Paige (fiancé Joseph Schutt) Kelly of Shelby; five grandchildren, Delaney, Braelyn and Rudy Kelly and Cameron and Finley Graham; five brothers, Dan Kelly of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Brad Kelly of Omaha, Shawn (Susan) Kelly of Omaha, Tracey (Kelly) Kelly of Omaha and Troy (Christin) Kelly of Lakewood, Colorado; and three sisters, Micki Johnson of Fremont, Shannon (Scott) Taylor of Piedra, California, and Renee (Leonard) Hackworth of Omaha.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Lane Johnson.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Isidore Church, St. Anthony School, Scotus Central Catholic or Knights of Columbus.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com