Timothy Kranzler

July 21, 1972 - December 27, 2021

Timothy Kranzler, 49, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus with Fr. Joe Miksch officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. NFL attire is requested. The memorial service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Timothy M. Kranzler was born on July 21, 1972, in Torrance, California, to Larry and Margaret (Reddington) Kranzler. He attended school in California. On Dec. 8, 1998, Tim was united in marriage to Stacy Reineke in Hayward, California. The couple moved to Nebraska, where Tim held various jobs as a car salesman and most recently worked at Tractor Supply. Tim had the ability to carry on a conversation with anyone and could always make people laugh. He loved football and was a big San Francisco 49ers fan. He also coached midget football for a number of years. Tim loved his dogs and enjoyed taking them to the dog park.

Tim is survived by his wife, Stacy Kranzler of Columbus; son, Garett Kranzler of Columbus; son, Logan Kranzler of Columbus; daughter, McKenzie Kranzler of Columbus; father, Larry (Barbara) Kranzler of Marino Valley, California; brother, Larry Kranzler Jr. of Marino Valley, California; and sister, Cindy (Pablo) Rodriguez of Irvine, California.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Kranzler; and son, Jacob Kranzler.

Memorials are suggested as those of the donor's or family choice.

