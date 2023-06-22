Timothy ‘Timmy' Mueller
November 23, 1958 - June 13, 2023
Timothy "Timmy" Mueller, 64, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Columbus Community Hospital.
No services are planned at this time.
Timothy "Timmy" was born Nov. 23, 1958, in New Ulm, Minnesota, to Mick and Rosella "Sally" (Liebl) Mueller. Sally and the children moved to Nebraska in 1966. Timmy started working at the Double T sweeping floors and after graduating from Columbus High School became a bartender at the Double T. He enjoyed woodworking and would make his own Christmas presents each year out of wood, doing art projects, gardening, but especially enjoyed his kids and grandkids.
Timothy is survived by his girlfriend of 33 years, Cindy Schaf of Columbus; children, April, Sabrina and Justin; grandchildren, DeAudra, Tiana, Josie, Eli, Dennis, Darren and Zain; brother, Jeffrey (Tammy) Mueller of Columbus; sister, Tracy McBride of Columbus; brother, Shane (Kendra) Mueller of Columbus; nieces, Erin McBride and Katie Jane Mueller; and nephew, Michael Jacob Mueller.
Timothy was preceded in death by his father, Mick Mueller; and mother, Rosella "Sally" Mueller.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com