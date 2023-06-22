Timothy ‘Timmy' Mueller

November 23, 1958 - June 13, 2023

Timothy "Timmy" was born Nov. 23, 1958, in New Ulm, Minnesota, to Mick and Rosella "Sally" (Liebl) Mueller. Sally and the children moved to Nebraska in 1966. Timmy started working at the Double T sweeping floors and after graduating from Columbus High School became a bartender at the Double T. He enjoyed woodworking and would make his own Christmas presents each year out of wood, doing art projects, gardening, but especially enjoyed his kids and grandkids.